ISTANBUL – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul on May 25, Mr Erdogan’s office said, without providing details on their unscheduled talks.

Turkey has strong ties with Pakistan, both being largely Muslim countries and sharing historical connections.

Earlier, Mr Erdogan’s communications director Fahrettin Altun said on X that they would discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues, including the fight against terrorism.

Mr Erdogan’s office said Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasar Guler also attended the meeting.

Earlier in May, Mr Erdogan expressed solidarity with Pakistan after India conducted military strikes in response to an attack in Indian Kashmir by Islamist assailants. The clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours were the worst in more than two decades.

Ankara also maintains cordial ties with India but after Mr Erdogan’s expression of support for Pakistan, small Indian grocery shops and major online fashion retailers boycotted Turkish products. REUTERS

