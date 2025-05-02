On Thursday, protesters attempted to march towards the city centre’s Taksim Square, where all protests have been banned for years, in overcast and rainy weather [GETTY]

Turkish police charged May Day protesters in Istanbul on Thursday, detaining hundreds of people and dragging some away in buses after they tried to defy a ban on public gatherings and march towards Taksim Square.

Unions and NGOs had called for protests and marches across Istanbul, which has seen a wave of mass demonstrations in recent weeks over the detention of its mayor and President Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival, Ekrem Imamoglu.

On Thursday, protesters attempted to march towards the city centre’s Taksim Square, where all protests have been banned for years, in overcast and rainy weather.

Police blocked them in the central Besiktas and Sisli districts and pushed them back, scuffling with some who attempted to break through barricades.

Footage showed riot police and protesters charging at each other. Protesters held up signs and chanted slogans as police forcefully hauled detainees away to waiting buses.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police had detained 409 people in total, including 407 in Istanbul. He said a combined 286,584 people had participated in the protests, which were held in 78 provinces.

Gatherings are held every year in Turkey for International Labour Day, but police have often intervened in recent years.

Last year, police detained more than 200 people attempting to march to Taksim Square. In 1977, 34 people were killed during May Day demonstrations in the square.

Ozgur Ozel, head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), to which Imamoglu also belongs, said the ban on demonstrations and marches in Taksim Square showed “the ruling party’s insecurity and lack of confidence”.

“Imprisoning a square with thousands of police shows those who lead the country have no real authority and have turned the state into a police state,” Ozel told reporters.

Erdogan hosted representatives from unions and various professional fields in Ankara to mark May Day. He said his government had, over the years, lifted some restrictions on labourers and implemented several legal amendments to improve working conditions.

Thousands more rallied in Ankara for largely peaceful marches and demonstrations, while gatherings were held in other cities as well.

(Reuters)