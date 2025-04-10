On a cold January morning in 2021, Türkiye launched its Türksat 5A satellite into orbit, marking a significant step toward space independence. The nation celebrated this achievement, but underlying questions emerged: Can Türkiye realize its space ambitions without more robust foreign partnerships? Will a lack of sufficient private sector development hinder innovation?

Though Türkiye has expanded its capabilities in space since that 2021 launch by participating in international efforts and enhancing domestic education, work remains to make the country a leader in the space domain. In 2024 and 2025, the country achieved a historic milestone in human spaceflight by sending Alper Gezeravci to the International Space Station as part of Axiom Mission 3, and Tuva Cihangir Atasever participated in a suborbital flight with Virgin Galactic’s Galactic 07 mission, increasing public interest in crewed spaceflight.

Türkiye is also taking pronounced steps to boost its infrastructure and human capital in the space sector. For example, Türkiye opened the Gökmen Space and Aviation Training Center (GUHEM) in Bursa in 2020 to further space education and outreach efforts. GUHEM is one of Europe’s largest space-themed education centers, encouraging STEM participation through hands-on activities and public engagement, and now plays a critical role in raising space awareness with many flourishing partnerships, including its recent partnership called Startech with Azercosmos, and national and international space events such as the 34th Planetary Congress. Another example is the Turkish government’s plan to establish a spaceport in Somalia, which would offer an equatorial launch benefit and greatly improve Türkiye’s autonomous launching abilities. If constructed, this center could herald a new era for coordinated regional endeavors in space and elevate Türkiye’s influence in the African and global space landscape.

Steering Türkiye’s space program in the right direction

Historically, Türkiye’s space aspirations have been driven by a nationalist approach, focusing on state-led programs at the expense of international collaboration and private-sector growth. To fully capitalize on its increased investment, Türkiye should adopt a hybrid strategy — one that embraces international partnerships for technological advancement while fostering private sector participation to spur innovation. This approach would simultaneously enhance Türkiye’s technological capabilities, expand economic prospects and bolster its diplomatic influence in global space governance.

Although there are marked improvements in satellite technology with achievements like the domestically built RASAT and Göktürk-2 satellites, the TÜRKSAT 6A satellite, the İMECE satellite, the Connecta IoT network constellation with eight satellites and the FGN-100-d1 satellite by the private space company Fergani Space, Türkiye still does not have an all-encompassing strategy that incorporates national defense, international relations, and private business collaboration into one unified space policy framework. The works of small satellite entrepreneurs like GUMUSH Aerospace with their CubeSat subsystems since 2012, along with the BeEagleSate and KILIÇSAT projects, demonstrate growing Türkiye’s commercial space sector. However, without coordinated policies to support private sector involvement, these efforts will continue to be underutilized. With a 30% budget increase for space activities this year, Türkiye has the opportunity to reshape its strategy and assert a more decisive role in the global space economy.

International collaboration may help in the acquisition of advanced technologies and experience in spaceflight through universal access, knowledge-sharing treaties, or more advanced technology transfer treaties. For example, Axiom Space andTürkiye signed a collaboration deal after the country’s first human space flight. This collaboration comes in the form of a Turkish industrial participation contract with the aim of subsuming Turkish industry into the international space industry supply chain in areas such as aerospace, textile, and life sciences. At the same time, a strong domestic employment sector would help diversify the economy, generate high-skilled labor, and allow Türkiye to capitalize on the booming global space market worth $546 billion in 2023. Moreover, Türkiye can position itself as a normative power in multilateral space governance discussions relating to security, sustainability, and access by developing domestic capacities while participating in international governance systems.

Currently, Türkiye’s space policy lags — the country still lacks a comprehensive and actionable policy framework for long-term success in strategic areas. The National Space Program, released in 2021, outlines objectives such as lunar missions, human spaceflight and satellite innovation, but detailed legislative frameworks governing private-sector activities, licensing and long-term budgeting remain underdeveloped. While investments have increased, the nation remains relatively isolated in the global space community, relying mainly on bilateral cooperation with countries like Azerbaijan and Russia. This limits access to new technologies and broader collaboration opportunities. Additionally, the Turkish space industry is predominantly state-controlled, leaving limited space for private enterprises. This absence of a robust private sector stifles innovation and reduces Türkiye’s competitiveness in commercial space markets. Moreover, underinvestment in human capital results in a shortage of skilled professionals and research institutions essential for sustained space innovation.

While the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) has signaled goals related to education and workforce development, including scholarship support and new STEM initiatives, the country still lacks a critical mass of highly trained aerospace engineers, systems designers and regulatory experts. Türkiye’s university-level offerings in space sciences and aerospace engineering are limited, especially when compared to countries of similar economic capacity. The recent launch of the National Quantum Institute shows movement in the right direction, but the lack of coordinated higher education and research infrastructure still poses a major challenge.

The role of global alliances

To address these challenges, Türkiye should strengthen its international alliances. Collaborating with major space agencies like NASA, the European Space Agency and the China National Space Administration would grant access to advanced technologies and enable cost-sharing for ambitious missions. Participating in global space governance initiatives, such as the Artemis Accords or China’s International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), would enhance Türkiye’s diplomatic standing. In 2023, Türkiye expressed interest in joining China and Russia’s ILRS , but has not yet been formally accepted as a full member. While this outreach reflects Türkiye’s ambition to engage with non-Western coalitions in space, the absence of official participation may limit its voice in future lunar exploration standards and governance structures. Still, this interest, coupled with its dialogue with Western counterparts such as NASA and the European Space Agency, demonstrates a strategic hedging that enhances Türkiye’s visibility in multilateral space diplomacy. On the other hand, collaborative satellite missions with international partners can reduce development costs and elevate Türkiye’s technical expertise, as evidenced by successful cooperation with Argentina in satellite manufacturing through GSATCOM Space Technologies, a joint venture aimed at developing small GEO communications satellites for export.

Encouraging private-sector involvement is equally crucial. Promoting private investment in the space sector can lead to increased innovation, cost reduction and heightened competitiveness in international markets. Startups like Plan-S and recently Fergani Space have already demonstrated the rising potential of Türkiye’s commercial space industry. Creating a business-friendly environment through tax incentives, deregulation and government-sponsored research and development programs can unlock new economic opportunities and generate employment while advancing technological capabilities.

Unlocking economic growth in Türkiye’s space sector requires more than rhetoric — it demands structural reforms and clear policies that foster private enterprise. While Türkiye’s National Space Program includes high-level goals for industry involvement, there is no dedicated legal or fiscal infrastructure to support start-ups or venture capital. Efforts such as the Axiom-TUA collaboration are promising but to scale, Türkiye needs to implement targeted tools: tax incentives for R&D-intensive companies, fast-track licensing processes and mechanisms for public-private co-financing, as seen in countries like Luxembourg and the UAE. The Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye has publicly stated that it views space as a strategic sector for future economic development, which provides a useful foundation — but action must follow.

Critics argue that expanding international collaborations might compromise strategic autonomy, making Türkiye dependent on larger space-faring nations. However, this risk can be mitigated by carefully selecting partnerships that align with Türkiye’s long-term strategic interests. As a founding member of organizations and initiatives like the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization and Turkic Space Explorers Academy, Türkiye has demonstrated its ability to engage in multilateral space diplomacy without relinquishing control over its national agenda.

Türkiye is at a critical crossroads with respect to its space policy. Combining international cooperation with private-sector development may enable Türkiye to maximize its technological and economic gains while simultaneously expanding its diplomatic standing in the world. The forthcoming International Astronautical Congress that will be hosted in Türkiye in the year 2026 provides an opportune moment to launch a national space policy that seeks to actualize this vision. This action would consolidate Türkiye’s efforts to become internationally competitive in the space domain and showcase its prowess in development. With the appropriate partnerships, policy changes and private sector involvement, Türkiye can position itself as an emerging global leader in innovation and sustainable space governance. These developments could pay great dividends as they would immediately position Türkiye among the world’s leading rising spacefaring nations.

Elif Yüksel is a Turkish pioneer in space diplomacy and policy, specializing at the Space Policy Institute of George Washington University. She is a Fulbright Scholar, Space Policy Institute Fellow, and an alumna of the International Space University. Currently, she serves as an Ambassador for the AstroAid Foundation.

