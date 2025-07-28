Three young men were killed and 10 others injured at a popular nightspot in the Turks and Caicos Islands in what authorities called the British territory’s first mass shooting in recent history.

At least four suspects were involved in the shooting on Sunday that took place around 3 a.m. local time on the island of Providenciales at the Hookah and Cigar Lounge, but no one has been arrested, according to Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey, who called it “deeply disturbing.”

“We are now having a gangland-type slaying, and a lot of this gang violence seems to be concentrated in our Haitian communities,” Premier Charles Washington Misick told a press conference.

He called on the Haitian community to cooperate with police, saying some of them know how guns are being smuggled into the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“What is happening here is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before,” he said. “This is not a situation we should accept.”

Police revealed the identities of the victims as Yeiscol Rhinel Rodriguez Florestino, 25, Keell Silver, 39, and Erlin Dorastin, 27.

Bailey said the other victims’ injuries range from “minor to serious” and were transported to the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre for medical attention.

Acting Gov. Anya Williams said the hospital in Providenciales was on lockdown to protect those being treated for their injuries.

According to police, two people have since been released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while two others were airlifted for overseas care. Two others who received multiple injuries are in stable condition and being closely monitored, and four others are receiving hospital care.

“Investigators from the Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force are working around the clock to determine the full circumstances of the incident and to identify and apprehend those responsible for this senseless act of violence,” Bailey said.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force are asking the public to provide information to Crime Stoppers and offering a reward of $10,000 for credible information that can assist police with the investigation. Crime Stoppers is also offering an additional $10,000 reward for any information leading to the capture of Andrew Percival, one of the suspects.

Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands, released a statement on Monday extending her “deepest condolences to the victims and their families during this incredibly painful time.”

“The police have full multi-agency operational plans in place and are pursuing all leads actively. The National Security Council continues to provide full oversight of the wider response as investigations progress.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to all first responders, including the police, medical teams and emergency personnel, for their swift and courageous actions in responding to this tragedy,” she wrote.

Daniel-Selvaratnam urges anyone who may have information to come forward.

“If you know something, say something. Your voice could make a critical difference,” she said. “Our thoughts remain with all those affected. The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors continues to be our highest priority.”

The shooting comes as the archipelago cracks down on illegal immigration.

An estimated 10,900 Haitians live in the Turks and Caicos Islands, representing a third of the territory’s population. Around 80 per cent of Haitians live in Providenciales, and 20 per cent have permanent residency, according to the United Nations humanitarian affairs office.

The mass shooting occurred just over one week after a body found in Turks and Caicos had been identified as Brian Tarrence, an American tourist who vanished while on vacation there last month. The 51-year-old was last seen on June 25. There has been no connection made between the two incidents.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RT&CIPF) said that Tarrence’s remains were found during a search on July 5, but they were only able to confirm his identity on July 16 after receiving the results of a forensic dental analysis.

“An autopsy conducted on July 11th revealed no signs of trauma, and at this time, there is no suspicion of foul play,” police said in a media statement on Facebook. “The RT&CIPF continues to await the final autopsy and toxicology reports to complete the investigation.”

“The RT&CIPF extends our condolences to Mr. Tarrence’s family and friends during this difficult time. We thank the public for their patience and support as we continue the investigation,” police said.

— With files from The Associated Press