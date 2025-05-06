Busy tourist season is nearly upon Yosemite National Park and officials are warning visitors to be cautious of “one of the most dangerous animals” in the park—and it turns out it doesn’t have claws.

More than any other animal, mule deer cause injuries to visitors in the park, according to a National Park Service Instagram post.

“While these animals may seem harmless to humans, they are still wild and skittish,” according to the post.

“Equipped with sharp hooves and antlers, a deer will lash out and defend itself if startled. This happens most often when visitors try to approach or feed them.”

Bucks, especially during mating season in the late fall, are prone to aggressive behavior, using their antlers to fight each other, according to the park service.

Females usually give birth to one to two fawns in early summer and nurse them for two or so months.

During that time when the mother is out feeding, the fawns have been known to hide in underbrush, according to the Park Service.

Officials warned that feeding and approaching wildlife in Yosemite is illegal, in order to protect wildlife and ensure human safety.

They advised people to maintain a safe distance if they see these animals from afar.

Mule deer also tend to gather near vegetation near roads, especially at dawn and dusk, so officials warned that it’s important to drive carefully while visiting the park.

This article by Summer Lin was first published by Phys.org on 1 May 2025. 2025 Los Angeles Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Lead Image: Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain.

