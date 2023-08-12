Earlier today, we shared a sneak peek into upcoming projects from some of the most talented developers we’ve had the pleasure to work with at THQ Nordic. We’re somehow on our third annual showcase, and we have the communities who play our games to thank for that.

We’ve always prided ourselves on variety, and today’s stream was no different. Whether you want to take down a rogue deity in a mythological epic, avenge your fallen brethren, or simply race and crash your way through custom racetracks with your friends, we’ve got a little something for everyone.

Alone in the Dark

Every great horror story has, at its core, human fragility. Pieces Interactive’s twisted vision for Alone in the Dark is no different, trapping Detective Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood in its swirling vortex of creeping eldritch madness.

No two actors could have been better cast in these roles than David Harbour and Jodie Comer. Whether it’s Edward’s rough charm and dry wit, or Emily’s personal mission to save her uncle Jeremy and lift the Hartwood curse, both actors bring traits to their characters that will see you hitting the “New Game” button the moment you’ve completed a playthrough as one of them.

For a taste of Derceto’s terror, you can download the free Prologue now, and pre-order the game for access to bonus in-game content.





$53.99 Pre-order Alone in the Dark NOW and receive the Derceto 1992 Costume Pack



Psychological Horror meets Southern Gothic in this reimagination of the classic survival horror game, Alone in the Dark



This love letter to the ground-breaking original lets you experience a haunting story through the eyes of one of two protagonists. Play as either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood and explore your environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and uncover the uneasy truth of Derceto Manor…



Deep in the 1920’s south, Emily Hartwood’s uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You’ll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, dangerous monsters and ultimately uncover a plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure waits that will challenge your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?



South Park: Snow Day!

Those of you who caught our teaser at the end of last year’s showcase may have been wondering what we’ve been working on with South Park.

We’re happy to announce that we’ll be bringing the world of South Park to life in 2024, in full 3D with co-op action in the all new game, South Park: Snow Day! So grab up to three of your friends, and get ready to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life – a snow day!

Outcast – A New Beginning

As you jetpack across Adelpha, upgrading your skills, weapons, and mystic powers, you’ll encounter its people, the Talans, in need of help against an invading menace. You’ll destroy ammo convoys to weaken enemy bases, master village quests to strengthen the Talans’ resolve, and even nurture the local flora and fauna by clearing environmental threats.

Each action is felt across Adelpha, and you’ll see it visibly flourish around you as you accomplish more of your quest. Village stocks will replenish to provide you with helpful items, lush vegetation will sprout once again, and you may even make a critter friend or two.

Outcast – A New Beginning’s intuitive quest system and fast-paced third person combat have been designed to make it easy for new players to jump in, and we’re looking forward to seeing the stories you weave when the game releases on Xbox Series X|S. We have a feeling that fans of Cutter Slade’s original 1999adventure will be satisfied, as well…

Wreckreation

We want to give players the ultimate freedom of choice when playing our games, and in Wreckreation, the team of arcade racing veterans at Three Fields Entertainment have done just that.

Want to make the racetrack a little trickier for your competitors? Drop in some obstacles, or even some ramps and loops, on the fly. Car feeling a little too familiar? Just access the menu and slip into a glitzy new ride mid-stunt. Want to curate the ultimate playlist for some high-octane mayhem? We’ve got you covered.

In Wreckreation, you’re set loose in a vast track-building playground for racing, stunting, and, ultimately, crashing. You needn’t live out your mad racetrack designer fantasies in solitude, though – Wreckreation is designed with multiplayer in mind, so you can join your friends and collaborate on the ultimate vehicular paradise.

Titan Quest II

The Threads of Fate have fallen to the corruption of Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution. She stands unopposed, with endless torment facing all who dare rebel. From chaos, a hero must rise – one who will alter the very path of fate.

Both returning and new players will feel at home with Titan Quest II, with an intuitive yet deep skill system, and meaningful loot that will see you switching up your build as you progress. Nemesis’ legions are many, and the threat they pose will require you to explore each corner of Grimlore Games’ lovingly crafted world, packed with verticality and secret areas.

Alone or with friends in online multiplayer, your journey to join the heroes of Greek myth begins when Titan Quest II releases on Xbox Series X|S.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

A clockwork army has overrun the land, and this August 31, it’s up to you and your friends to stop them! The incredible team at Frozenbyte are back and bringing Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight’s biggest, most magical adventure yet to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Whether you’re a lone hero or partying up with up to three others in local and online drop-in/drop-out co-op, the new puzzle system keeps things fresh, adapting the challenge to your party size. It’s not just about puzzles, though – the revamped combat system and new multi-phase boss battles will keep even seasoned Trine players guessing.

Our intrepid heroes have more tricks up their sleeve than ever, and the all-new skill quest system will ensure that you know exactly how to put their magical powers to good use.

You can pre-order Trine 5: A Clockwork conspiracy right now, and join us when we release at the end of this month!





$26.99 Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will take Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight on their most action-packed journey yet!



With their reputations tarnished, loved ones in danger, and their own magical powers at stake, the Heroes of Trine must reunite to push back a fearsome Clockwork army and bring peace and justice to the land!



Traverse breathtaking 2.5D landscapes in Trine’s deepest and visually richest chapter to date, with an all new cast of characters – some friends, some foes, but all unforgettable.



Whether by yourself or playing with up to three friends in online and local co-op, the upgraded puzzle difficulty system keeps things fresh, adapting the challenge to the number of players.



Level up the heroes’ abilities with the all-new skill quest system, growing their legend as they are once again united by… the Trine!

Gothic 1 Remake

The Old Camp in the Valley of Mines awaits! Join us on a journey through one of the most recognizable locations from the game that helped shape the RPG genre. In this entirely in-engine trailer, you can feel the weight of a pilfered coin pouch in your palm, the heat of steam from a roiling cauldron, and the clasp of a guard’s hand on your shoulder, ready to dole out justice…

With modern hardware and gameplay systems in mind, while still ensuring the original’s charm is maintained, the team at Alkimia Interactive are creating an experience that will feel welcoming whether you’ve been a fan of Gothic since the original or you’re totally new to this legendary tale of the Nameless Hero.

TMNT: The Last Ronin (The Game)

Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost.

From the minds of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and based on the best-selling comic book event by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, and the Escorza Brothers: the official video game adaptation of ‘TMNT: The Last Ronin’, coming to Xbox Series X|S.

Way of the Hunter: Tikamoon Plains DLC

Hyped for all of these reveals, but want to play something now? Today’s your lucky day – we’ve just released an all-new DLC chapter for the gorgeous world of Way of the Hunter.

Professional hunting guide Malachi will lead you across lush grasslands and baking savannahs, filled with a bustling ecosystem, ranging from the hardy honey badger, to the crafty hyena, to the majestic lion. You can dive into Tikamoon Plains today on PC and Xbox Series X|S.





Explore diverse landscapes, from windy mountains to deadly deserts and vast savannahs teeming with life. Join Malachi, a professional hunting guide, as he leads a group of adventurers through the thrilling world of Tikamoon Plains, inspired by the African wilderness. Equip yourself with a wide selection of firearms, hunting bows and gear, to hunt for the best trophies and decorate your hunting lodge while immersing yourself in the daily routines of unique wildlife.



Whether you explore by car, UTV, or on foot, Tikamoon Plains will offer you a surprising range of biomes. From lush, green grasslands and river-side forests in the southeast, to the dry Savannahs with scattered trees and bushes, to the mountainous and desert regions in the west.



Abundant Wildlife



Life flourishes throughout Tikamoon Plains, particularly in the grasslands, where water sources attract various species like Black Wildebeests, Common Warthogs, and Egyptian Geese. In these Grasslands, you may also encounter mighty Cape buffalos, although they primarily inhabit the Savannahs, where they search for food and find shade under trees.



Observing Blue wildebeests, Gemsboks, and Spotted Hyenas in their natural habitats is truly impressive, but be cautious, as the king of the animal kingdom, the lion, controls the the plains.



The Grasslands and Deserts are home to animals like the Greater Kudu but if you venture into the mountains, you’re more likely to find animals like the Honey Baders



Even the desert areas present hunting opportunities, despite their mysterious and deadly nature. The swift and agile Gemsboks thrive in this dry environment, and you may also encounter Spotted hyenas who have adapted special skills to survive.



A New Way of the Hunter Experience



Each hunting ground in the Way of the Hunter offers a unique experience, but Tikamoon Plains introduces entirely new African environments, including the Savannah and Deserts. Additionally, bows have been added as a new class of weapons and require a different hunting approach compared to firearms. Exercise caution when using them, hunter.

That marks the end of our Digital Showcase 2023 wrap-up! We’re eager to show you more on all of these titles – as well as a few others – over the coming months. For now, you can check out our website for all the latest updates on new and upcoming titles, and don’t forget to check out the THQ Nordic Showcase Sale going on now – save up to 75% to celebrate a great year and the best to come.