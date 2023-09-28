THE image of Desmond’s star Ram John Holder is one which will take fans of the hit comedy down memory lane.

But I can exclusively reveal the 89-year-old actor will soon be heading into Coronation Street after landing a plum role on the ITV1 soap.

4 Desmond’s star Ram John Holder will join the cast of Coronation Street Credit: Getty

Ram, best known for playing Pork Pie on the Channel 4 sitcom, will now play Ed Bailey’s dad, Sarge, and has already been spotted in Manchester.

A TV insider said: “Ram has already been filming his scenes in Weatherfield though viewers won’t get to see them for some months.

“It’s a substantial role for him to have been cast in, though it will come as second nature he’s a seasoned star of multiple dramas – including soaps.”

His CV already includes EastEnders, Emmerdale and Doctors as well as Casualty, The Bill and Heartbeat.

Most recently he appeared in Death in Paradise.

But he’ll always be best known for Desmond’s, which launched on C4 in 1989.

His character’s name was actually Augustus Neapolitan Cleveland Grant, but he got the nickname “pork pie”, on account of the hat he always wore.

The sitcom was set in a barbers in London run by Desmond Ambrose, played by Norman Beaton, who sadly died in the same year the show ended.

Pork Pie was his childhood friend from Guyana, and the character proved so popular he even had his own spin off series on Channel 4 from 1995 to 1996.

Ram had better get used to being in the limelight again now he’s on Britain’s biggest soap.

Mary is at Beke and call

ANTON DU BEKE has learned how to cook at 57 – thanks to Dame Mary Berry.

The Strictly judge had relied on his family for grub his whole life and could only cook eggs.

4 Anton Du Beke has learned how to cook at 57 Credit: ITV

I can reveal he is one of the celebs who will feature on Mary Makes It Easy, a new series where the kitchen queen helps them with dinner dilemmas.

A source said: “No one was sure how Anton reached 57 with just an egg dish in his repertoire but Mary soon sorted that out.

“They met and she taught him how to make crispy squid and a salmon and caper linguine.”

Elsewhere in the series, Lorraine Kelly is shown some speedy dishes, AJ Odudu is after some stress-free recipes, Michael Ball wants to cook more adventurous meals, Mel Giedroyc asks for help cooking for big groups while Jordan North wants to do more than just a “picky tea”.

The series comes to BBC Two in November.

THE Long Shadow’ Toby Jones has joined the cast of ITV’s highly-anticipated new drama, Ruth – the untold story of Ruth Ellis, the nightclub manageress and convicted murderer who was the last woman to hang in the UK.

Set in 1955, Toby will play Ruth’s solicitor, while Laurie Davidson will play her victim. It will air next year.

Magic’s gone for Derren

DERREN BROWN is relying on a cast of non-magicians for his new theatre show – and it sounds like he needs the help.

The TV illusionist says a busy few years has left him feeling burned out.

4 Derren Brown is relying on a cast of non-magicians for his new theatre show Credit: Channel 4

Derren said: “I needed a bit of a break after the last tour which was like a year and a half and also crossed over with doing this show. It got a bit burnouty.

“I’m not going to stop any time soon, but it’s nice to explore this different way of approaching it.”

The show at London’s Criterion Theatre is called Unbelievable and uses normal entertainers with no magic skills to explore how tricks can be performed without the “learned behaviours and instincts” of career conjurors.

Derren added: “That’s been a fun part of it, some have a background in magic but some don’t, and it’s great to see what they bring to it, all the baggage.”

A DESPERATE House- wife is joining BBC Two for a new travel show.

Eva Longoria’s Searching for Mexico, which airs on October 8, is from the people behind Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy.

Eva said: “As a Mexican-American, this show allow- ed me to connect with my roots in a profound way.”

Have an ice time, Hannah

S CLUB 7 singer Hannah Spearritt hopes to shake off a tragic year as she signs up to skate on Dancing On Ice.

The pop star has struggled since the death of band member and ex-lover Paul Cattermole in April.

4 Hannah Spearritt hopes to shake off a tragic year as she signs up to skate on DoI Credit: PA

She was later axed from the reunion tour with Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett.

But she promised fans yesterday “We are going to have some fun!” as she told Good Morning Britain: “I’m going to be on Dancing On Ice.”

Actress and singer Claire Sweeney and former boxer Ricky Hatton are already confirmed for the show, while Love Island winner Amber Davies looks set to sign.