TV presenter Maha al-Sagheer and her driver filed a police report on Wednesday, at the First of October Police Station. They accused her ex-husband, actor Ahmed al-Sakka, of physically assaulting and verbally abusing them inside a renowned residential compound in 6th of October City.

According to the police report, the incident began with an alleged car chase where al-Sakka pursued al-Sagheer and her driver in his vehicle, cutting off their path within the compound. This prompted the driver to attempt to avoid a collision and continue driving. Al-Sakka then reportedly attacked al-Sagheer first, followed by her driver who intervened.

Both al-Sagheer and her driver stated in the report that the incident also involved verbal abuse and threats before they proceeded to the police station to file the complaint.

The Public Prosecution is currently investigating the report to ascertain the full details of the incident, gather statements from both parties and witnesses, and prepare for the necessary legal proceedings.