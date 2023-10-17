The official Due Justice trailer for Saban Films‘ upcoming revenge thriller has been revealed, starring Twilight Saga alum Kellan Lutz as a grieving man who’ll do whatever it takes to find his daughter who got kidnapped after his wife and brother got murdered. The film is scheduled to make its debut in select theaters, on VOD, and on digital, beginning on November 24.

Check out Due Justice trailer below (watch more trailers):

What is Due Justice?

“In the film, former marine Max experiences a devastating loss when his beloved wife and daughter are brutally murdered in a cold blooded act of violence,” reads the synopsis. “Consumed by grief and driven by revenge, Max embarks on a relentless mission to hunt down those responsible.”

Described as a heart-pounding thriller, Due Justice is written and directed by Javier Reyna. The R-rated film will also star Jeff Fahey as Ellis, Efren Ramirez as Santiago, Cynthia Geary as Dr. Delaney, Manu Intiraymi as Jerry, Chelsea Lopez as Roxy, Tonantzin Esparza as Det. Vasquez, and more.

It is executive produced by Stuart Alson, Grady Craig, Niko Foster, Matthew Helderman, Tom Hillery, Nicole Holland, Eli Lipnik, Murray Lipnik, Carlos Rincon, and Luke Taylor. Producers are Elias Axume, Al Bravo, Moctesuma Esparza, HemDee Kiwanuka, and Michael Pizzimenti. The creative team also includes cinematographer Brandon Ruiz, editor Federico Krill, editor Megan Noble, and composer Marcus Trumpp.