





Closer entrances have become a spectacle in their own right recently, which was highlighted by Edwin Díaz’s entrance that became popular last year. Although Díaz is out for the year, other closers have added their own personal entrances in 2023.

Twins closer Jhoan Durán is the latest dominant closer to have his own unique entrance. During the Mets-Twins game on Friday night, SNY showed Durán’s full entrance, which includes flashing lights, fire crackling on the video boards and “El Incromprendido” by Farruko and “Hot” by Daddy Yankee and Pitbull playing on the speakers.

The result is an intimidating few seconds before the biggest moment of the game.

Here's that Jhoan Duran entrance tonight on @SNYtv 🔥 https://t.co/AUBXd3dArS pic.twitter.com/f0dyo5vUKY — John DeMarsico (@JohnDeMarsico) September 9, 2023

Durán joins closers like Díaz and the Orioles’ Felix Bautista who have leveraged their dominance into creating a show beyond just the performance on the mound. Known for his fastball, the 25-year-old Durán has made history by throwing a 101-mph splitter and a 104.8-mph fastball this season.

Thus, leading to the fire playing on the video boards during his entrance.

On the year, Durán has a 2.56 ERA and 25 saves for Minnesota in his first full season as the Twins closer.







