





For the first time in 21 years, the Twins have won a postseason series.

Star closer Jhoan Durán reached back and hit 101 mph on the radar gun as he struck out Blue Jays’ Daulton Varsho to end the game, sending fans into a frenzy.

Target Field loudly erupted after the franchise picked up its first playoff series win since 2002, with fans showcasing their appreciation for the drought coming to a long-awaited end.

After recording the game-winning strikeout, Duran skipped off the mound and pounded his chest while his teammates poured onto the field and jumped around in celebration.

THE TWINS ARE MOVING ON ‼️ Minnesota has won a playoff series for the first time since 2002 (via @TalkinBaseball_)pic.twitter.com/IFx57Omhry — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 4, 2023

“Swing and a miss! Finally! 21 years in the making,” said Michael Kay on the ESPN broadcast after Minnesota recorded the game’s final out.

Prior to Wednesday’s series-ending victory, Minnesota had been defeated in each of its previous nine playoff series. Heading into Game 1 of the Wild Card against Toronto, the Twins had been defeated in 18 consecutive playoff games.

They swept the Blue Jays in a two-game set, putting an end to both unfortunate streaks.

Minnesota, aiming to capture the franchise's first World Series title since 1991, will now set its sights on the Astros, MLB's reigning champs, who await in the ALDS.








