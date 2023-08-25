The Twisters streaming release date is highly anticipated, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the film.

Viewers are interested in seeing Twisters as the film will be a sequel to 1996’s second-highest-grossing film, Twister. Here’s when the film could be coming out on streaming.

The Twisters theatrical release date is July 19, 2024. Thus, fans can expect the film to drop on streaming platforms by September 2024.

Twisters has a September 2024 streaming release date because Universal Pictures, which will distribute the film in the United States, releases its theatrical films to streaming platforms 30-45 days after their exclusive run in theaters.

At the moment, nothing is known about the story of Twisters, except that it will serve as a sequel to 1996’s Twister and again focus on a group of scientists who study tornadoes.

Twisters will star Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Daryl McCormack, Maura Tierney, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sasha Lane, and Kiernan Shipka, among other cast members.

Is Twisters coming out on streaming?

Twisters will be available to watch via streaming on Netflix and Peacock in the United States. The film will stream on Max in international territories like Brazil and Latin America.

The reason that Twisters will stream on Netflix and Peacock in the United States is because of Universal Pictures’ 18-month deal with Netflix, wherein the films will first drop on Peacock for four months 30-45 days after the theatrical run, then go to Netflix for the next ten months then go back to Peacock again for the remaining four.

Current Netflix and Peacock subscribers in the United States can watch Twisters when it drops on the streaming platforms. A Netflix ad-supported monthly subscription costs $6.99, while an ad-free standard subscription costs $15.49 monthly. An ad-free Netflix premium subscription costs $19.99 a month. An ad-supported Peacock subscription costs $6 a month/$60 a year, while an ad-free Peacock subscription costs $12 a month/$120 a year.

Twisters’ official synopsis reads:

“A sequel to the 1996 film about storm-chasing scientists studying tornados.”

