Twitch Turned Unexpected Games Into Global Streaming Hits

In the constantly changing world of, Twitch has gained popularity, as its livestreams have completely changed the way people connect with video games, not just by playing them, but by watching them together, as per a report. Whether you’re tuning in to catch a high-stakes esports match with thousands of other fans or just having fun while your favorite streamer plays in a co-op game with their friends, Twitch offers something for everyone, according to a Game Rant report. It’s become more than just a platform, it’s a community where gameplay, entertainment, and personality all come together in real time, as per the report.

Twitch has the ability to turn under-the-radar games into internet sensations. There are many examples of games that exceeded expectations and found a much bigger audience than anticipated, with many smaller games finding massive success on the platform due to word of mouth or a single streamer picking up the game, which makes it go viral, as per the Game Rant report.

Here are some of the games that went against the odds and achieved enormous success through Twitch, as compiled by the Game Rant report.

Dune: Awakening

Released just in June 2025, ‘Dune: Awakening’ dropped players into the harsh world of Arrakis, with survival gameplay in the legendary Dune universe, as per the report. The open-world survival genre was familiar, but this game’s environment, stressful gameplay, and cinematic presentation set it apart, as per Game Rant.

The game hit 17.7 million hours viewed and almost 191,000 peak viewers in its first month of release, a robust start for a new title on Twitch, as reported by Game Rant.

Live Events



ALSO READ: Emergency Alert error: Deerfield Township alert mistakenly sent across Warren County, sheriff’s office issues clarification

Only Up!

A game that has gotten players and viewers laughing and screaming is ‘Only Up!’, which belongs to a small category of games that is called “rage games,” as reported by Game Rant. The uniqueness in this category of games is to induce as much anger and frustration in players as possible, as per the report. The players have only one goal to achieve: to climb to the top of the map, but that is far easier said than done, as even a single wrong move can set players back after hours of progress and countless fails, as reported by Game Rant.

Due to the perfect combination of streamer reactions and simplistic game design, the game hit 32 million hours viewed and an all-time high of more than 279,000 viewers in June 2023, according to the report.

ALSO READ: Happy Gilmore 2 brings Adam Sandler’s family back to the screen! What roles do his daughters Sadie and Sunny play in the Netflix film?

Chess

Chess is not new, but it found a resurgence in the form of livestreaming on Twitch, as per the report. Streamers show off their skills with tournaments that has quickly turned it into a global phenomenon, according to the Game Rant report.

In February 2021, the chess category hit 22 million hours viewed and 370,000 peak viewers, showing that even the oldest of games can find success in a contemporary digital environment, as per Game Rant report.

Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia combined horror and co-op in a manner that resonated with streamers and viewers alike. Ghost hunters, the players become, investigating haunted sites with minimal equipment and few cameras, creating unpredictable and frightening situations, as per the report.

Originally released in 2020 and renewed with updates in 2024, the game peaked at 48.5 million hours viewed and remains popular with a consistent following on Twitch, according to the Game Rant report.

Peak

Released in June 2025, Peak is a charming cooperative adventure game that involves climbing wild environments with up to four players, as per the report. With features like proximity voice chat, players often turn the game into a chaotic and funny mess, which is perfect for streaming, as per Game Rant.

Despite recently launching, Peak earned 3.4 million hours watched and over 151,000 peak viewers in its first month, as per the report.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Although GTA 5 was released as far back as 2013, the popularity of roleplay servers rejuvenated it, according to the Game Rant report. The servers allowed players to live in-game lives as taxi drivers, police officers, robbers, and others, with made-up storylines and surprising interactions fuelling participation.

In May 2021, GTA 5 RP streams attracted 253 million hours viewed and more than 1.1 million peak viewers, demonstrating creativity and community can sustain a game for more than a decade, as per Game rant.

Fortnite

Fortnite’s bright visuals and accessible gameplay created the ideal storm for Twitch success. For casual entertainment or competitive play, it had something to offer, and millions of fans tuned in to watch their favorite streamers participate, as per the report.

At its highest point, the game hit 151 million hours viewed during July 2018 and peaked at 2.7 million viewers during December 2023, cementing its position as one of Twitch’s most stable top titles, according to the Game Rant report.

Among Us

Among Us was first launched in 2018, but it wasn’t until 2020 that it really took off. The social deduction title became a favorite for group streams during the pandemic, when individuals were looking for interactive, community-based entertainment, as per Game Rant.

With its combination of betrayal, cooperation, and chaos, Among Us reached 147 million hours viewed in September 2020 and peaked with 774,280 viewers in November of the same year and it is still remains one of the top 10 titles on Twitch, as reported by Game Rant.

FAQs

What makes a game go viral on Twitch?

A mix of fun gameplay, streamer reactions, and viewer engagement. Sometimes one big streamer is all it takes.

Can new games succeed on Twitch?

Definitely. Dune: Awakening and Peak both launched with strong viewer numbers right away.

