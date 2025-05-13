Hasan Piker, one of the top political pundits on Twitch, on Monday said that he was stopped and questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport over the weekend after a trip to France.

“They knew who I was and they were ready to receive me, let’s just say, and it wasn’t a very warm welcome,” Piker, known as HasanAbi online, told his followers during a live stream. News of his detainment was first reported by User Mag.

The Turkish American streamer — who has more than 2.8 million followers on Twitch, 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.2 million followers on TikTok — is known for being vocal on a number of political and social issues, including his support for Palestinian people and criticism of Israeli leaders.

Piker said that on Sunday when he returned from Paris, he was taken to an area in the airport with “fluorescent lightbulbs, the whole nine [yards]” and questioned for about two hours. He said he was asked about his views, including whether he supports President Donald Trump, and whether he has been in contact with Hamas, the Houthis or Hezbollah.

“Obviously, the reason for why they’re doing that is, I think, to try to create an environment of fear for people like myself or, at least others who would be in my shoes who don’t have the same level of security, to shut the f— up,” Piker said.

His video comes amid a recent influx on social media of similar posts by people recounting their interactions with immigration officials after their return to the U.S. Some said that they were grilled about their social media usage. Others said they feel anxious about traveling during a period of heightened vigilance at U.S. entry points and borders.

When asked for comment about Piker, a Department of Homeland Security official called his account “nothing but lying for likes.”

“Claims that his political beliefs triggered the inspection are baseless,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “Our officers are following the law, not agendas. Upon entering the country, this individual was referred for further inspection — a routine, lawful process that occurs daily, and can apply for any traveler. Once his inspection was complete, he was promptly released.”

Piker disputed DHS’ response.

“What part of a ‘lawful routine inspection’ requires DHS to question me about my political views, my opinions on Donald Trump, or my stance on Israel and Palestine?” he said in a statement to NBC News. “The agent was cordial, but the experience, along with reports of other Americans facing similar questioning, seems intended to create a chilling effect on speech. As a taxpayer, I believe CBP agents should be focusing on actual threats, like preventing agricultural risks or combatting trafficking, not interrogating people about their political beliefs.”

In his stream, he noted that it’s his birthright as a U.S. citizen to re-enter the country. He said he pushed back when asked about his political beliefs.

“I saw no reason to hold back on certain things,” he said. “So I said I don’t like Trump. I was like, what are you going to do? It’s protected by the First Amendment.”

He said he felt officials “literally straight-up tried to get something out of me that I think they could use to basically detain me permanently, which is insane. Because there is no direct connection or direct involvement.”

Piker also said he’s enrolled in the government’s Global Entry program, which helps expedite the customs process for pre-approved travelers. As a Twitch creator with a massive following, he said he shared his experience to show others what’s going on.

“And for me, I’m going to use the privilege that I have in that moment to try, and see what they’re doing, OK?” he said. “Because every single thing that they asked me — trying to get me to say something like, ‘Oh, I support Hamas’ or whatever — is literally not allowed.”