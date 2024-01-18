Two adults and a teenager have been killed after being electrocuted by a downed power line during winter storms in Oregon.

The victims, who have not been named, died after the cables fell on to their car and shocked them in Portland – with one victim set on fire by the current, KOIN reported.

They passed away when their feet touched the pavement as electricity passed below them – through the car, through them and into the ground.

A two-year-old toddler, who was also in the vehicle but survived, was reportedly pulled from one of the victim’s arms as they lay dead by a witness.

The horrific accident occurred on an intersection in the Russel Neighborhood of the city around 11.45am Wednesday.

‘In all likelihood, had they stayed in the vehicle, we might not have been having this conversation,’ said a befallen Portland Fire and Rescue rep Rick Graves Wednesday.

The fire official went on to explain how firefighters responded to reports of the downed line – and man on fire – in the 12300 block of Northeast Siskiyou Street, as severe winter weather continues to batter the region.

Upon arrival, they found the group of four on the ground outside of the car, as well as a fallen branch that had collided with a powerline on the way down.

The branch, as footage from the scene afterwards indicated, fell directly on top of the vehicle, Graves said.

He went on to air his frightened theory that the group – who have yet to be identified – became frightened and attempted to leave the car.

Sadly, their bodies were still in contact with the car, the official explained – essentially creating a battery that was fueled by the current pumping below them.

‘When the feet of the individuals touched the ground, and their bodies were touching the car, they became part of the active electrical circuit which resulted in their deaths,’ the Portland Fire rep said.

The two adults and one teen, he revealed, were pronounced dead at the scene. He did not state whether one of the victims was set on fire – an occurrence corroborated by witnesses who spoke to KOIN.

The incident occurred on an intersection in the Russel Neighborhood of the city around 11:45am Wednesday – when 911 calls suddenly came in about a person on fire

As of Tuesday, it is unknown which of the victims – specified only as ‘two adults and a teenager’ – was set ablaze

a passerby saved a two-year-old from the wreck right from the arms of one of the electrocuted adults, cops said in a statement – which also revealed the youngster somehow survived

As for the two-year-old, they were taken to an area hospital, and are said to be in stable condition. The extent of their injuries, as of Wednesday, remains unknown.

Also unknown, fire officials said, is the relationship between the four victims – only the latest to die of winter weather conditions in the Portland metro area since this past Friday.

As of Wednesday, the region has recorded at least 10 weather-related deaths since the recent rough path of weather.

Multnomah County reported four deaths from hypothermia, while neighboring Washington County also blamed a resident’s death on the medical condition.

In a starkly similar incident that occurred early Saturday, a tree fell on an RV parked in the city, taking down power lines and sparking a fire.

One person died while another was injured, whereas a few miles away in Lake Oswego, an elderly man died after a tree fell on their house.

The three deaths on Wednesday make ten – as downed trees continue to wreak havoc on power lines, roads, vehicles and homes all over Portland.

Graves on Wednesday called the three deaths avoidable, as an investigation remains ongoing. As of Wednesday night, none of the victims have been named

Meanwhile, strong, cold winds and precipitation are forecast to continue into next week, fire officials are also looking into whether a generator played a role in the deaths of two women during a fire at a Northeast Portland church early Sunday.

Amid this rash of deaths, Graves and other officials warned people from approaching downed wires.

He also advised that in the event a powerline comes in contact with a vehicle you are operating, occupants should stay inside – due to the fact that the car’s tires, being rubber, will block the current.

Meanwhile, Portland’s deadly winter storm continues, with shelter demand Tuesday night the highest in one-night total in city history – as 1,269 stayed at at one of its dozen warming shelters.

As a result, officials extended a multicounty state of emergency until noon Wednesday.

Still, Graves on Wednesday told citizens to only call 911 unless there is ‘imminent danger,’ calling the three deaths Wednesday avoidable, as an investigation remains ongoing.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Portland Fire and Rescue for comment.