The Western monarch

For decades, the monarch butterfly has been one of the most beloved symbols of spring.

From schoolchildren watching them hatch in classroom terrariums, to families spotting their bright amber wings fluttering in backyard gardens, monarchs have long been a welcome sight in our lawns, parks and meadows.

But today, one of America’s favorite butterflies is on the verge of vanishing.

Western monarch butterflies, which once filled the skies west of the Rockies each spring and summer, have seen their numbers collapse by as much as 95% since just the 1990s. While some overwintering grounds on California’s coast once saw millions of monarchs each year, recently those numbers have plummeted to just a few thousand.

The threats monarchs face

Why the steep decline? For one thing, native milkweed, which monarchs depend on for breeding, has disappeared from much of its range due to urban development, agriculture and herbicide use. Similarly, the forested groves Western monarchs overwinter at have also been reduced by development and degradation.

Mix this habitat loss with widespread pesticide exposure and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns as the climate changes, and the conditions monarchs have evolved, and rely on, to survive are quickly disappearing.

We need to do more to help struggling Western monarchs, and it seems that two members of Congress have a plan.

The MONARCH Act

The Monarch Action, Recovery, and Conservation of Habitat (MONARCH) Act, reintroduced by Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA) and co-led by Rep. Salud Carbajal (CA), with companion legislation introduced by Sen. Jeff Merkley (OR), offers a path forward to aid the struggling Western monarch population.

Backed by lawmakers across the West and supported and endorsed by scientists, experts and community leaders, this legislation would invest $125 million in Western monarch habitat restoration and conservation programs over the next five years.

If passed, the MONARCH Act would:

Support the implementation of the Western Monarch Butterfly Conservation Plan: This plan was designed and prepared by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies , a coalition which represents management agencies across 23 Western states and Canadian provinces.

A plan for more than Western monarchs

Although the MONARCH Act targets the Western monarch, it has broader implications for pollinator protection across the nation.

The framework and model established by this bill could also be adopted to protect Eastern monarchs, who have seen a near 80% decline in their populations over recent decades.

Other pollinators including birds, bees and butterflies are also suffering. Nearly a quarter of all native wild bees in America are now in decline, and bird populations have dropped by over 30% since just the 1970s.

A strong national model for habitat restoration and migration corridor protection could inspire much-needed relief for far more than just Western monarchs.

The movement to protect monarch butterflies is growing

From lawmakers to scientists, momentum is growing.

California’s Pacific Grove and other cities have invested in preserving monarch habitat. Schools and parks are planting pollinator gardens, states are launching license plate programs to support pollinator funding, and communities across several Western states are coming together to support habitat restoration efforts on public lands and along highways.

Without urgent intervention, the Western monarch could go extinct by 2080. But if we can continue building momentum for more action, we, and the MONARCH act, can give these iconic butterflies a fighting chance.