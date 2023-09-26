An armed man shot and killed a female employee at a Calif. dealership last week, authorities said. The suspect was later shot and killed by police.

The shooting occurred at Toyota of Berkeley Certified Service Center last Thursday, according to a statement released by Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín. The shooting was an act of domestic violence, the Alameda Co. Sheriff’s office said.

The center is in Albany, Calif., but authorities from Berkeley and Alameda Co. responded to the shooting along with Albany police. Berkeley police officers were the first to arrive at the scene after authorities received reports of an active shooter shortly after 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Berkeley police found the suspect on the second floor of the building and multiple officers discharged their weapons. The suspect was shot in the exchange; his death is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting by the sheriff’s department.