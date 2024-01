A HORROR plane crash left two men dead as the emergency services rushed to help.

The light aircraft crashed near the town’s golf club on Sunday in Queensland, Australia.

2 Two men are killed as light aircraft suddenly crashes at a golf course with no mayday call Credit: Seven

2 The emergency services rushed to the scene but the men died on the spot Credit: Nine

No mayday call was made from the aircraft, police believe.

The men, aged 69 and 82, died at the scene of the crash.

No details of the experience of the pilot have been revealed.