



Article content Two Delta Air Lines flights were forced to land early on Saturday after fumes were detected within the cabins of the aircrafts.

Article content One flight left, and quickly returned, to Los Angeles, while the other, a flight from the Netherlands to the United States, was forced to divert and land in Ireland. No passengers were reported hurt in either flight. Delta Air Lines flight DL43 from Los Angeles International Airport was supposed to land at the Syndey-Kingsford Smith Airport in Australia. According to The Aviation Herald, the plane was an Airbus A350-900. It carried 162 passengers and 15 crew members.

Article content The plane departed Los Angeles around 9:00 p.m. EST and had to stop climbing in height at ten thousand feet after smoke was reported in the galley. The plane turned around and headed back to the L.A. airport, where it landed less than an hour after the original departure. The crew advised that they no longer had any smoke conditions on board, but just in case, the crew requested medical services to be available at the gate in case there was any smoke inhalation during the flight. The flight was cancelled, but according to Delta, all of the passengers that were onboard were accommodated on another scheduled flight to Sydney. Recommended from Editorial Dangerous landings at Canadian airports a longstanding concern for authorities Aviation experts focus on crosswinds and ‘firm landing’ in Delta crash The second incident occurred with flight DL135, an Airbus A330-300. The plane was set to fly from Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands to Detroit-Metro Airport in Michigan. The aircraft carried 273 passengers. The flight departed at around 12:58 p.m. local time and was over the northwest of Ireland when the crew decided to divert their course and land in Dublin. This was caused by reports of a strange odour on board that made multiple flight attendants feel unwell. The flight landed safely in Dublin at 3:01 p.m local time, according to FlightAware.

Article content Delta says they worked on Saturday to ensure passengers got to their final destinations. The aircraft stayed on the ground in Dublin for around 25 hours before it departed as Flight DL9935 to Detroit. The plane has continued operating without any more incidents. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said in a statement about both flights. They added that they followed established procedures in both cases and have no more comments to add about either flight. These incidents came only a week after the crash landing of Delta Flight 4819 at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. The flight had departed from the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport and approached its destination at the Toronto Pearson Airport just before 3:00 p.m. As the plane neared the airport, the pilots were warned of strong winds. Around two minutes later, the plane had crashed into the runway, completely flipped over and burst into flames. The fire was quickly extinguished and all of the passengers and crew survived. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Our website is the place for the latest breaking news, exclusive scoops, longreads and provocative commentary. Please bookmark nationalpost.com and sign up for our daily newsletter, Posted, here.

