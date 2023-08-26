



Two women were injured by gunshots at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night during a game between the White Sox and Athletics, the Chicago Police Department announced. In a statement, police said they are investigating the incident but do not believe there ever was an active threat in the stadium.

One fan, a 42-year-old-woman, was shot in the leg and was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition. The other fan, a 26-year-old woman, suffered a graze in the abdomen but refused medical help.

In a statement by the White Sox, the team acknowledged the incident but is deferring to police during their investigation.

“It is unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark,” the statement said. “The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wish them a speedy recovery.”

Two fans were injured by gunshots during Friday’s game between the Athletics and White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Matt Marton/USA Today network

Additionally, the team said that security personnel confirmed that the situation wasn’t the result of an altercation.

The Athletics and White Sox completed the game, but a postgame concert was canceled due to what the team initially described as “technical issues.” Chicago and Oakland are scheduled to continue their series on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET.







