This past weekend, two Florida Panther kittens estimated to be less than four months old were killed. It appears they were struck by a vehicle east of Naples, FL.
There have now been 12 Florida panthers, an endangered species, killed by collisions with vehicles in 2025 alone. Vehicle collisions are one of the biggest threats to Florida’s panther population.
Naples sits west of important areas for Florida Panthers, including the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area and other state lands. While there have been investments in wildlife crossing infrastructure along the I-75 corridor between Naples and Fort Lauderdale, more needs to be done.
Wildlife collisions are preventable. Wildlife bridges and underpasses are proven to reduce wildlife death and vehicle damage.
Florida has the opportunity to invest in additional wildlife crossings. Funding through the federal Wildlife Crossing Pilot Program, which expires soon, as well as existing state initiatives, provide funding for precisely the kinds of infrastructure needed to prevent additional tragic loss of Florida’s emblematic panthers.
Tell your legislators: Invest in wildlife crossings
Wildlife crossings are overpasses and underpasses that help wildlife cross the road safely, and they are an incredible aid to wildlife and humans alike.
