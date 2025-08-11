Two Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) rescue workers were injured in separate Israeli strikes while they were helping injured people in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported on Monday,

Noah Shaghnoubi was wounded while trying to rescue injured people inside a house targeted by the Israeli military south of Gaza City, while PRCS paramedic Diaa Mohammed Suleiman al-Bayouk was injured in the arm while responding to a distress call in a house in the University College college area in Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City.