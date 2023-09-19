Two holiday planes crashed into each other on the tarmac of Palma airport in Mallorca this morning.

The incident happened at around 9am and caused the wingtip of one of the aircraft to break.

It is understood no one has been injured and the operation of the busy airport has not been affected.

Spanish newspapers say a plane from the Condor company, which covers the Palma-Frankfurt route, and another from the Air Europa company were doing ground manoeuvres at the Son Sant Joan airport.

The crash apparently occurred when the Air Europa plane, which had flown the Barcelona-Palma route, was arriving at the terminal and collided with the rear of the Condor plane, which was stationary and waiting for permission to taxi off.

The crash happened at a low speed, with a passenger onboard the Frankfurt-bound Condor aircraft describing hearing a ‘loud noise as the plane braked before the impact’.

Reports say both planes were damaged and debris was visible on the tarmac, while the airport’s emergency services were immediately activated.

The Air Europa plane was able to continue along the tarmac after the collision until it reached the terminal and the passengers were able to disembark as normal.

Sources from the airport authority, Aena say the incident will be analysed by the corresponding body, in this case the Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC).

One of the passengers on the Palma-Frankfurt flight told Última Hora: ‘We heard a loud noise from the plane braking before impact. We have experienced it calmly and there have been no injuries or scenes of panic.

‘Emergency teams have immediately come to examine the plane and they have asked us passengers to wait inside the cabin before being transferred by bus to the terminal.’

The incident has not affected the operation of the rest of the flights at the airport.

The Cóndor plane bound for Frankfurt was due to leave at 9.15am and was delayed until 10.30am.