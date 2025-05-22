Two Israeli embassy employees were shot to death outside the Jewish Museum in Washington on Wednesday evening, prompting profound shock and outrage from Israel.

The suspect has been apprehended.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that security would be boosted at Israeli embassies worldwide following the incident, which he called proof of “violent incitement” against Israel.

Netanyahu further vowed to relentlessly “fight antisemitism and incitement against Israel.”

Edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm