Two NHS mental health trusts in London are set to merge by next year.

North London NHS Foundation Trust, which was formed last year by combining two other trusts, is now acquiring Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.

A joint statement by the two organisations on 1 April confirmed that North London would be “exploring” a merger by acquisition of the other trust.

“The transaction will significantly enhance and strengthen children and adult mental health services in London,” the statement said.

“We hope this transaction will also end uncertainty and increase opportunities for valued service users, staff and students at the Tavistock and Portman and establish North London foundation trust as a leader in mental health research and education.”

The statement further said that they aim to complete the merger process by 1 April 2026.

Nursing Times asked the North London trust for any detail on how nurses, or nurse jobs, may be impacted by the change.

A spokesperson responded: “We are beginning exploratory talks that are expected to last 12 months, and no decisions have been taken at this stage.”

At a March 2025 meeting of the Tavistock and Portman board, chief executive Michael Holland said the trust’s leaders “continue to work with NHSE and the local integrated care system to build a sustainable future for the trust via delivery of a merger”.

At the same meeting, Mr Holland said the trust was taking “recovery actions” to address a funding gap relating to the 2024-25 pay awards, including “restrictions on appointments to only essential posts and maximizing the impact of any non-recurrent opportunities”.

He said these measures were “still deemed an important part of the preparation for the planned merger and delivery of the likely challenging efficiency targets in 2025-26 plan”.