Two men are due in court on Sunday afternoon in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth €21 million at Foynes Port in Co Limerick on Tuesday, December 19th.

The men, aged 32 and 35, have been charged in connection with the find, and are expected to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 3.30pm.

Four others arrested as part of the Garda investigation have been released without charge, and files are being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

The men were arrested by gardaí on Friday, following the seizure of the MV Verila, which was found to be carrying 300kg of cocaine.

The bulk carrier was detained in Foynes Port, Co Limerick, on Tuesday in a joint Revenue and Garda operation.

The cocaine found on board was broken down into six 50kg bundles wrapped in plastic, with buoyancy aids and GPS trackers attached to each bundle. Gardaí believed the smugglers intended dropping the drugs off at sea for collection by others.