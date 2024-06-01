In a bid to help the city of Kingston, Ontario achieve its sustainability goals, town leaders ordered two Mack LR Electric refuse models – the first two BEVs in its refuse fleet.

The City of Kingston developed a strategic plan for 2023-26 on its way to net-zero emissions by 2040. Part of that plan “to lead environmental stewardship” involve reducing carbon emissions from city operations with a comprehensive zero-emission fleet transition plan.

“We are excited for the opportunity to utilize the electric refuse trucks as some of our first ASL vehicles,” explains Karen Santucci, director, Public Works and Solid waste for the City of Kingston. “Increased safety for staff combined with a more environmentally friendly truck, offer benefits to both our staff and our residents.”

The city’s current refuse fleet currently includes 14 garbage trucks, seven recyclers, and two medium-duty packers. But while the Mack LR Electric models will be the first BEVs in the refuse fleet, Kingston also has two electric transit buses, six electric ice re-surfacers, and 35 light-duty BEVs and PHEVs in operation – so it’s well on its way towards full fleet electrification.

To support those electrification efforts, Kingston is deploying two of Mack Trucks’ 50kW Heliox chargers, with additional plans to deploy a 150 kW DCFC at their Transit Bus Depot.

The trucks themselves are among the first examples of the next-generation Mack LR Electrics to ship with 376 kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries – which promise 42 percent more energy and increased range than before. Two electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and a staggering 4,051 lb-ft of torque from 0 RPM.

Electrek’s Take

Look, there is absolutely zero chance that I’ll be able to remain objective about anything that’s putting down more than four thousand lb-ft of torque. Make that thing quieter, cleaner, and generally better for me and my community, and there’s even less of a chance of me saying anything critical about it.

Here’s hoping more cities go electric rather sooner than later.

SOURCE | IMAGES: Mack Trucks.