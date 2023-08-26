





The college football season opened with Notre Dame and Navy facing off in Ireland on Saturday, as the Brian Newberry era officially began for the Midshipmen. While the new Navy coach is trying to modernize the offense besides just the triple option, the Midshipmen pass game seems to need work.

Navy’s first pass of the season came on a fourth-and-3 in Notre Dame territory, but quarterback Tai Lavatai threw the ball in between two receivers. The pass fell incomplete as both Navy players unsuccessfully went for the ball, leading to a turnover on downs.

The 4th Down Navy Pass is broken up by Navy. To be fair they don’t pass much and things like this happen. pic.twitter.com/oTha0xEGk0 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) August 26, 2023

The play was the first blunder of the college football season, and fans were amused by Navy’s two receivers in what is known to be a run-heavy offense. In fact, a lot of fans had the same joke to describe the play.

Navy’s 4th down pass falls incomplete. Navy’s wide receiver played textbook defense on Navy’s wide receiver. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 26, 2023

Navy is coming off three straight seasons with less than five wins, so the program is trying to rebuild under Newberry. The first game of the season vs. Notre Dame, though, could have gone better.







