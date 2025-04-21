Abstract

Two new species of Dysdera, D. metingurui sp. n. and D. turanguveni sp. n., are described based on male specimens from Kayseri (Central Anatolian Region) and Kahramanmaraş (Mediterranean Region) provinces of Turkey. Based on their somatic characteristics, both new species have mastidia on their chelicerae and belong to the ‘asiatica’ species group.

Tarık Danışman, İlhan Coşar & Kadir Boğaç Kunt (20 Apr 2025): Two new

species of Dysdera from Turkey (Araneae: Dysderidae), Zoology in the Middle East, DOI:

10.1080/09397140.2025.2491146

https://doi.org/10.1080/09397140.2025.2491146