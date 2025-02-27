Two new species of the purse-web spider genus Atypus Latreille, 1804, collected from China, are diagnosed and described based on the genital morphology of both sexes: A. dawei sp. nov. (♂♀) and A. liui sp. nov. (♂♀). These species are widespread in central China. Atypus dawei sp. nov. is found in Anhui, Hunan, and Jiangxi provinces, while A. liui sp. nov. is distributed across Anhui, Guangxi, Guizhou, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, and Jiangxi provinces.

Li Y, Li F, Li D, Xu X (2025) Two new species of the purse-web spider genus Atypus Latreille, 1804 from China (Araneae, Atypidae). ZooKeys 1229: 201-212. https://doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.1229.143547