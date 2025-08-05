Two people were killed and five others were hospitalized after the driver of a BMW sped the wrong way on a city street in Santa Ana and crashed into three other cars, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The collision occurred around 6:35 p.m. Monday on Main Street, just north of Warner Avenue, according to Santa Ana Police Officer Natalie Garcia.

Two people died at the scene and five others were hospitalized and listed in stable condition, Garcia said. Of the two who died, one was the driver of the BMW and the other was the driver of another car. They haven’t been publicly identified.

Video posted on Instagram shows the BMW speeding north along the southbound lanes and almost hitting a Tesla, whose driver shot the video, according to KTLA5.

The Santa Ana Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.