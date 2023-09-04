TWO thirds of under-50s could be living with undiagnosed high blood pressure, a charity warns.

Blood Pressure UK found 63 per cent don’t know what their blood pressure numbers are – putting them at risk of stroke, heart attack and heart failure.

1 Two thirds of under-50s could be living with undiagnosed high blood pressure, Blood Pressure UK warns Credit: Getty

More younger Brits in their 30s, 40s and 50s are being diagnosed because of poor diet and unhealthy lifestyles, it warned.

Phil Pyatt, chief executive of the charity, said: “Given high blood pressure does not show any clear symptoms, adults of all ages need to check their blood pressure regularly.

“Simple improvements in diet and lifestyle such as eating less salt, more fruit and vegetables and doing more exercise can really help keep blood pressure down.”

You are considered to have high blood pressure — known medically as hypertension — if your reading is 140/90mmHg or more when taken by a doctor.

The condition causes around 75,000 deaths a year and is known to affect at least one in three Brits.

However, many more could be living with it unawares.

Hypertension can increase your risks of heart disease, heart attacks and stroke, as well as aneurysms, kidney disease and dementia.

Blood Pressure UK polled more than 1,000 people in July to see whether they knew what their readings are.

The charity launched its Know Your Numbers! Week campaign yesterday [Monday] to provide information on at-home and GP blood pressure monitoring.

Professor Graham MacGregor, of Blood Pressure UK, said: “Half of all strokes and heart disease are due to high blood pressure.

“It can easily be reduced, particularly by reducing your salt intake and if necessary, taking tablets which rarely have no side effects.

“This will reduce your risk of developing a heart attack, heart failure or a stroke, which can either be fatal or cause life-changing disabilities.

“This is completely avoidable. It is not the time to dither and delay — it could save your life.”