





If the Steelers’ and Saints’ offenses do not turn around in Week 5 with some impressive performances, both of their offensive coordinators will be on the hot seat, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada and Steelers OC Pete Carmichael have faced significant criticism to start the season and have been supported by their coaches publicly. Privately, however, things could change if they don’t start putting up some points.

Canada has been especially criticized by NFL fans relentlessly and blamed for the Steelers’ offensive woes. It got to the point where fans even chanted “Fire Canada!” during the team’s eventual Week 2 win over the Browns. Pittsburgh is averaging just 15.5 points and just 263 yards per game. The team ranks 29th in both categories.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, it’s not much prettier. The Saints are also averaging 15.5 points per game and are 23rd in the NFL in terms of total yards per game (285.3). Both teams are 2–2 heading into their Week 5 matchups with the Saints set to face the Patriots and the Steelers scheduled to square off against the Ravens.

If both offenses don’t significantly improve Sunday, changes could be coming down the pipe.



