A two-year-old girl has died from malnutrition in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis, according to Nasser Medical Complex, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

Doctors said the child suffered from extreme hunger and lacked access to the medical treatment that could have saved her life.

Al Mawasi, labelled a “safe zone” by Israeli forces, has become a dumping ground for displaced families forced to flee repeated attacks , with little to no aid reaching the area.

Health officials and aid agencies continue to warn that Israel’s siege has pushed Gaza to the brink of famine, with children bearing the brunt of hunger and disease.