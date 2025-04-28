Anthony Edwards scored 43 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves outgunned the Los Angeles Lakers down the stretch to win a pulsating playoff clash 116-113 and take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round series.

Luka Doncic scored 38 points, and LeBron James added 27 for the Lakers, who took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter but are now one game away from elimination.

Jaden McDaniels drove for a basket and drew a foul with 39.5 seconds to play, converting the free throw to put Minnesota up 114-113.