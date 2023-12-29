Ty Dolla $ign has made a permanent mark on his face in honor of Vultures, his upcoming collaborative album with Kanye West.

The rapper took to his Instagram stories on Thursday (December 28) to unveil a new tattoo that he got just above his ear.

The tattoo, which just reads “¥$,” is in honor of both his name and Ye’s name, and is actually considered the official name of the pair’s “supergroup.”

Check it out below.

Recently, the much-anticipated album has experienced its fair share of delays.

While it was initially rescheduled, again, to New Year’s Eve, the album has now been pushed back to January 12, 2024. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign first pushed back their album in November.

Billboard reported at the beginning of that month that the duo’s record launch had been canceled without any further details. Though the pair never announced an official date to drop the record, fans assumed that it would go public after its broadcast at the rave West threw in Las Vegas on December 15.

This is the second time Ye and Ty have pumped the brakes on the album’s rollout. They were initially set to perform the project in front of upwards of 100,000 fans at a massive concert in Italy toward the end of October.

Rumored to take place at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, the show was then canceled after reportedly hitting a roadblock. As for the album, it was recently reported that the Chicago rap icon and California crooner are still looking for a company to distribute their material.

Billboard speculated that it will most likely be a smaller distributor as “some label leaders have passed on the opportunity” due to Ye’s antisemitic comments over the last year. Because of this, Rick Ross recently signaled his interest in signing Yeezy to Maybach Music Group and releasing his album with Ty Dolla $ign through said imprint.

Later, it was revealed that the album was due to be released on Friday (December 15), but that too was shut down.

Then, on Friday (December 15), their Las Vegas rave was allegedly shut down by police . They appeared to head to someone’s living room with a large group of people to record and keep the party going.

With emotions riding high, Kanye took centerstage and went on a rant replete with antisemitism, which was captured on IG Live by YesJulz.

“I don’t want to hear shit from none of these Jewish n-ggas talking about, ‘Oh, he’s in an episode.’ Harley Pasternak followed me to the fucking hotel. That n-gga killed Aaron Carter, and now they acting like they won’t clear the Backstreet Boys sample,” he said as the likes of YG and Quavo watched on.

“Harley Pasternak, Pusha — your trainer. Harley Pasternak, JAY-Z. And then n-ggas be hanging around these n-ggas just for the money, on some Mike Rubin shit. I’ll slap the shit out of Mike Rubin, I see that n-gga. Fuck these n-ggas, bro.”

Kanye West, meanwhile, has since issued an apology for his antisemitic statements.