Ty Dolla $ign has brought an old Kanye West leak back to life, updating the track and using it to create more buzz around his upcoming album.

On Tuesday (October 10), the 41-year-old revived his previously scrapped collaboration with Ye and Nicki Minaj, “New Body,” while taking over the turntables at a club in Florence, Italy — which wasn’t completely a surprise as he did the same last month.

At the end of September, Dolla $ign previewed the track at the Le Baroque Club in Geneva, Switzerland after it went missing for years, topping the tease off with a major announcement when he told the crowd: “New album on the muthafuckin’ way.”

Check out footage from both events below:

Ty Dolla $ign debuts new version of Kanye West & Nicki Minaj “New Body” collabhttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/anLP3dYIUh — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 11, 2023

Nicki Minaj reunited with Kanye West on “New Body” for his planned Yandhi album in 2019, but the release date came and went, with their collaboration ultimately getting shelved. During an interview with Hot 106 last year, she explained how Kanye’s decision to record a gospel album was the reason for the song not dropping.

“I respect everybody and where they are in life, where they are spiritually,” Minaj said. “The public adored ‘New Body.’ Like, ‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out. So what I thought was interesting was that Kanye made me write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over in order to fit into where he was creatively and spiritually in his life, right, only to then, I go on the internet a few months later to see him on Drink Champs.”

She continued: “I missed it by a year, I guess. Had ‘New Body’ been out when he was not in his gospel era, then it would’ve seen the light of day. But it didn’t, so it wasn’t meant to be. Everybody knows that’s the hit that got away … I think the ship has sailed for ‘New Body,’ everybody has come to love the original way they heard it.”

During an interview with The Shade Room in 2019, Nicki Minaj revealed she was asked to re-record her “New Body” verse in order to turn it into a gospel track for Jesus Is King. However, she claimed she wasn’t “seeing eye to eye” with Kanye West.

“What’s funny is that I did a song with Kanye, that he now wants to transform into a gospel song,” she said. “I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know. We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it. I don’t know, but of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we’ll see what happens with that.”