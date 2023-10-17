Tyga and Blac Chyna‘s child support battle rages on, and in the latest development, the “Rack City” rapper is demanding sole custody of their son, King Cairo.

According to newly-filed documents obtained by The Blast on Monday (October 16), Tyga wants Chyna to have a “reasonable right of parenting time (visitation) to the party without physical custody,” instead of sharing custody.

As far as travel goes, the Last Kings creator also wants to “have written permission from the other parent or party, or a court order, to take the children out of the state of California.”

The move is in response to Blac Chyna filing a petition in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in August, where she requested joint custody of King. She also filed a petition for child support.

“The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” read the child support request.

Tyga immediately responded publicly before he could take it to the courts, hitting the comments section of The Shade Room’s post about the filing. Needless to say, he was not a fan of the situation.

“10 years later…nah, stick to your schedule sat-mon,” he wrote.

In September, Blac Chyna served Pasionaye Nguyen — Tyga’s mother — with documents via a process server, alleging she couldn’t find her ex to deliver the documents accordingly.

Service via a third party is known as substituted service, and this type of service is acceptable in the California court system so long as the party doing the serving can demonstrate that they tried to serve the original party “at least three times,” and was unsuccessful in each attempt.

Whether or not he already planned to, this forced Tyga to respond to her paperwork – or he would have faced a potential default judgment against him.

A hearing over custody and visitation is officially set for next month, according to The Blast‘s latest report.

In other Tyga news, he recently offloaded a California vacation property he bought in 2019 and is just over $1million richer for it.

According to a report from SF Gate, T-Raww copped the property in the Coachella valley for $3.9 million and just sold it for $5.1 million.

Built on a waterfront acre in 2019, the 6,000 square foot estate features four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms – and its own private beach. Though it was first listed in June for $5.9 million, the sale still leaves Tyga with a decent chunk of change at the end.