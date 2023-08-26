Tyga and Blac Chyna have been going back and forth about the custody of their 10-year-old son, King, with the former stripper-turned-advocate firing the first shot against her ex-boyfriend.

According to court documents obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, Blac Chyna (real name Angela White) filed a petition in the Los Angeles County Superior Court requesting joint custody of the son she shares with the “Rack City” rapper. She also filed a petition for child support.

“The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” read the child support request.

Tyga, for his part, isn’t taking the court-ordered child support and custody request lying down, taking to the comments section of The Shade Room‘s post about the filing to let his feelings be known. And needless to say, he’s not a fan of his ex-girlfriend.

“10 years later…nah, stick to your schedule sat-mon,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Tyga’s had to respond to Blac Chyna’s “deadbeat dad” claims.

Back in March 2022, Blac Chyna took to Twitter to reveal that she had to give up three of her cars as a single mother with no child support payments coming in.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she wrote. “Single no support child support.”

It’s unclear if she was subliminally dissing Tyga or taking a shot at the father of her daughter with Rob Kardashian, but T-Raww once again hopped into The Shade Room‘s comment section to clear up his alleged daddy duties.

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives [with] me Mon-Sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” Tyga clarified.

Rob Kardashian also entered the chat claiming he does most of the heavy lifting on the parenting side for their five-year-old daughter, Dream, and she’s only with Chyna on Sunday and Monday.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school,” he added. “I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”