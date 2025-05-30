Tyla clinched the 2025 AMA award for Favorite Afrobeats Artist, triumphing over Afrobeats heavyweights like Wizkid, Rema, Asake, and Tems. Held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the win marks another global milestone for the 23-year-old South African star, bringing her award tally to over 30 in just two years. Her victory underscores the surging influence of African music worldwide. However, it reignited debates over genre labeling, as Tyla identifies with amapiano rather than Afrobeats. With artists like Tyla and Tems driving Afrobeats’ global rise, their dominance reflects both the genre’s evolving sound and its broader cultural integration. Still, questions linger about the fairness of genre categorization and representation on global stages.

OkayAfrica