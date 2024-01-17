Tyler, The Creator has added another feather to his cap after being crowned the highest-selling male artist on vinyl in 2023.

According to Chart Data, the former Odd Future frontman sold an impressive 552,000 records on the format in the U.S. last year.

Travis Scott came it at No. 4 on the list with 474,000 vinyl sales, with fellow rappers Kendrick Lamar (No. 6, 382,000) and the late Mac Miller (No. 10, 354,000) also making the top 10.

However, none came close to pop juggernaut Taylor Swift, who sold an astonishing 3.484 million copies on vinyl in 2023.

She was the best-selling artist on the format, accounting for one out of every 15 vinyl purchases.

Celebrating his accolade on Instagram, Tyler wrote: “Thanks to you all for not only supporting but keeping physical media alive!!!!!”

Tyler, The Creator now holds the title belt in back-to-back years after he also had the best-selling rap album on vinyl in 2022.

Instead of releasing a new album this year, which he has typically done every two years throughout his career, the Grammy Award-winner bolstered his 2021 LP Call Me If You Get Lost with a deluxe edition called The Estate Sale.

The eight-track project, which arrived in March, featured collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Vince Staples and YG, as well as production from Kanye West and Madlib.

Within weeks of its release, The Estate Sale secured Tyler another platinum plaque as it powered Call Me If You Get Lost past the million sales mark.

It became rapper’s fourth album to achieve the feat following 2013’s Wolf, 2017’s Flower Boy and 2019’s IGOR.

Tyler continues to reach new heights as he’ll be taking his talents to Coachella this year as one of the premier headlining acts for the first time.