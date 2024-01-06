Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat have allegedly been selected to headline this year’s for Coachella 2024, along with Lana del Rey.

Hits Daily Double reported Friday (January 5) that their sources confirmed both Tyler and Lana, while adding that Doja is still in contract negotiations.

The site also reports that Travis Scott was in conversations for a headlining slot as well, but apparently things didn’t shake out.

Hopefully Tyler, The Creator can ease the pain felt by Odd Future fans at Coachella in 2023 when Frank Ocean unceremoniously pulled out of the two-weekend performance after a disappointing first set that began over an hour late.

The R&B star announced three days before his scheduled return that he’d been forced to back out due to an injury. Blink-182 was then lined up as his replacement.

According to Pitchfork, Frank was advised by his doctor to rest up after suffering two fractures and a sprain in his left leg prior to his first performance.

“It was chaotic,” the Blonde crooner said of his aforementioned set in a statement. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Ocean’s damaged leg, which was initially said to be a “serious ankle injury,” first came to light when he reportedly hurt himself while riding a bike around the Coachella festival grounds just days before his big performance.

His injuries perhaps helped to explain the somewhat disorganized and disappointing set he delivered during the festival’s first weekend. After gracing the stage late, Frank dedicated roughly a quarter of his 80-minute set to a “rave mix” from DJ Crystallmess and later lip-synced some of his own songs, including “Nikes” and “Nights.”

Fans at home were expecting to livestream the performance on YouTube, but the broadcast was mysteriously pulled at the last minute.

Meanwhile back in Indio, California, the show also ended on an abrupt and anticlimactic note, with Frank telling the crowd: “Guys, I’m being told it’s curfew, so that’s the end of the show. Thank you so much.”

Coachella organizers were reportedly fined $117,000 for violating the curfew by at least 20 minutes each night of the first weekend.

According to TMZ, Frank Ocean’s set was supposed to feature an ice rink and over 100 hockey players and figure skaters, who had spent weeks rehearsing for the performance. But when they arrived at Coachella that Sunday, they were told the skating routine had been scrapped.

Instead, some of the hockey players and skaters joined Frank on stage as background dancers (or more accurately, walkers) and were draped in custom Prada.

“It’s a nightmare,” one of the hockey players, Dan Powers, said of the last-minute change of plans on his Empty Netters podcast. “We sit at this hotel and we run into the figure skaters — these Olympic figure skaters, mind you. And they have a disgruntled look on their faces, and they casually mention to us that they just got a phone call and they’ve been cut from the show.”

“The one thing that made me genuinely sad [after] spending some time with [Frank Ocean] over the last several weeks: He really cares about the production.”

Dan’s brother, Chris, added: “He had a very clear vision, and even though that vision changed a lot, he was always on us, helping us, making sure everyone hit what he was picturing in his mind.”