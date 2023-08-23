Los Angeles, CA –

Tyler, The Creator channeled his inner Sexyy Red while linking up with the “Pound Town” hitmaker this week.

The pair ran into each other backstage at Drake‘s show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (August 22), where Red was performing as an opening act.

The rising St. Louis rapper took to social media that night to share photos of her and Tyler posing for the camera, including one of them putting up their middle fingers while sticking out their behinds.

“My dreams came tru,” she wrote on Twitter, while also sharing a video of them hugging with excitement.

My dreams came tru 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/JFSZNV4DB4 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 23, 2023

My dreams came true!! pic.twitter.com/8Yw25gj7C2 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 23, 2023

Sexyy Red has been one of the most talked about rappers in 2023 since breaking out with “Pound Town,” which has led to her sharing the stage with Travis Scott at Wireless Festival and getting a kiss from Drake.

Speaking to Complex in May, the 25-year-old opened up about unapologetically being herself and not having a filter.

“It’s accidental, because I’ll be saying stuff that I don’t know is wrong and I’ll be thinking I’m just speaking my mind,” she said. “And somebody will be looking at me like I’m crazy for saying that. And I’ll be like, ‘I’m just saying what’s literally popped up on my mind.’

“I just be talking out of nowhere. I always say what’s on my mind. That’s my problem. For real. I don’t even be trying to say shit, and then I’ll say it, like, ‘Oh my God. What did I just say?’ Because I just be talking.”

related news Sexyy Red Stays ‘Cozy’ As She Rehearses For Drake Concert In Nightgown & Bonnet August 21, 2023

She continued: “Yeah, I’m funny. And I’m not doing it just to make them laugh. I’m really just being me, and then they’re laughing. I’m not always trying to be funny, but they be laughing when I talk and stuff.

“I’ll be saying, ‘Y’all reacted off that?’ Even when I said, ‘My coochie’s pink, my booty-hole brown.’ I just was rapping and then they started laughing when I said it. I even kept the laugh in the song.”

Sexyy Red released her latest album Hood Hottest Princess in June featuring Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, Tay Keith, ATL Jacob and Sukihana.