Tyler, The Creator has shared his list of top songs of 2023, and there are some eclectic choices available for every discerning music fan.

The ex-Odd Future MC took to Twitter on Friday (December 29) to reveal that he counted Lil Yachty‘s “Gimme Da Lite” and Mach-Hommy‘s “Self Luh” amongst his top song choices for the year.

In addition to being a fan of his own music (as his track, “Dogtooth,” also made the list), he also revealed himself to be a fan of Brazil’s very own Tete da Bahia and alt-Hip Hop duo Paris, Texas.

Check out the list below.

FAVORITES:

sault colour blind

paris texas nuwhip

astrud gilberto ponterio

tyler dogtooth

tammy lucas b4 we kiss

feater time million

john kirby the quest of chico hamilton

yachty gimmie da lite

tete da bahia duplo sentido

mach hommy self luh

jordan ward white crocs

: 2023 ✨ — T (@tylerthecreator) December 29, 2023

It’s perhaps unsurprising that Tyler, The Creator is a fan of Yachty’s work, as the pair collaborated earlier this month for a new round of ads pushing le FLEUR.

Released on December 8, the clip served as a lookbook for the brand’s latest collection, and featured the stars offering witness testimonies to a police officer following a bus accident.

Select items from le FLEUR* Season 2 arrived in stores on December 9, while the full collection became available online on December 13.

The ad arrived just around a year after Tyler, The Creator put out a call for young, black creatives to join the sprawling le FLEUR* brand.

“Where are the young black: tailors, seamstresses, product developers, technical designers, pattern makers, designers. dont send bullshit, no music, no wack ass graphics, no headshots, no fan art, straight to trash, serious inquiries only,” he wrote, sharing an address for submissions. “if your email has nothing to do with clothing, going straight to trash dont waste our time please.”

Tyler’s le FLEUR* brand was introduced at a Golf Wang fashion show in Los Angeles in 2016. It started as a shoe collaboration with Converse before opening its doors to more products, such as clothing and accessories.

As of December 2021, le FLEUR* branched away from Golf Wang and became its entity as a standalone luxury lifestyle and apparel brand. A year later, Tyler dropped Golf from le FLEUR* and restocked all of the clothing from a drop he did at the end of 2021.

As for Lil Yachty, he made headlines earlier this month when he took to Instgram to brag about his prowess on the mic.

“Y’all earrings small as fuck, y’all earrings is little,” he began. “These is 16 carats for my earrings, man. You n-ggas is little, You n-ggas ain’t got no [Rolex Presidential watch]. You n-ggas is bitches. And I’m not even gon’ walk outside and show y’all how we walk around. You n-ggas be on my dick, bro. And you n-ggas is hoes.”

He continued: “And I rap better than a lot of y’all n-ggas, bro. Argue with your fucking mama, bro. I don’t care. That’s a fact! That’s a fact, bro. And any n-gga wanna rap, we can rap, bro! But I love y’all. Y’all have a good night, man.”