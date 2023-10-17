Tyler, The Creator’s le Fleur and Lacoste have reunited to serve up another ace with a tennis-inspired collaboration.

Pulling on formal attire one might see at Roland-Garros or Arthur Ashe Stadium, le Fleur and Lacoste delivered another collection last week following the success of 2019’s highly-sought-after debut capsule.

The collection is currently available through le Fleur’s website as well as Lacoste’s online shop, although some garments are sold out.

There’s an array of items on sale such as t-shirts, knit vests, trousers, striped cardigans, socks, tennis polos, midi wool skirts, jewelry, burly varsity jackets retailing for $895 and more.

Watch the collection’s trailer directed by Tyler and find some product shots below:

Lacoste by le FLEUR*⁰

Directed, Collection and Scored by: Tyler Okonma pic.twitter.com/xvvb3QV0cI — T (@tylerthecreator) October 13, 2023

Golf le Fleur initially launched in 2016 but Tyler, The Creator decided to chop the Golf part off the front in an effort to have the brand elevated and taken more seriously going forward.

Tyler has laid relatively low on the music side in recent months as he prepares for the return of Camp Flog Gnaw, which will be the first iteration of his festival since 2019.

It’s all going down on November 11 and 12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with tickets sold out. Fans can expect performances from Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem as The Hillbillies, SZA, The Clipse, Lil Yachty Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and more.

Tyler, The Creator initially teased the return of Camp Flog Gnaw in May while making a cameo in Kendrick and Keem’s “The Hillbillies” video.

The IGOR artist stops by around the 2:30 mark, where he’s seen sitting on the front bumper of a vintage car outside Dodger Stadium while sharing a laugh with Kendrick and Keem.

He then flexes some of his custom jewelry and flashes a badge to the camera that reads: “Camp Flog Gnaw 2023.” Turns out he was hinting at the co-headliners before fans even realized.

While the pandemic was the reason behind 2020 and 2021’s delay, Tyler’s longtime manager Christian Clancy revealed in 2022 that the Grammy winner was postponing Camp Flog Gnaw until this year for a different reason.

The Los Angeles native simply needed a break after juggling his Call Me If You Get Lost album, its accompanying tour and various other creative ventures.