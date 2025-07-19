This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . New users who download our updated app get a seven-day free trial.

The Hong Kong Observatory will issue the No 9 storm signal at 7.20am on Sunday, seven hours after the first No 8 warning of the year took effect, as Typhoon Wipha edges its way towards the city.

The forecaster says Wipha’s hurricane winds will be “rather close” to Hong Kong as the typhoon will skirt about 50km south of the city around noon, warning that adverse weather will persist with heavy squally showers during the day.

The forecaster says Wipha intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon shortly before midnight on Saturday.

More than 500 weekend flights have been cancelled, while most public transport services have been suspended and major events such as the annual Hong Kong Book Fair are closed.

Follow the Post’s updates as Wipha – a woman’s name in Thai meaning “splendour” or “radiance” – bears down on the city.

Reporting by Wynna Wong, Harvey Kong, Jiang Chuqin and Elizabeth Cheung.