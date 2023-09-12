Tyrese has refuted DJ Envy‘s claim that he sent “disrespectful” texts to his wife — and has the receipts to prove his innocence.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club last week, Envy confronted the Fast & Furious actor for allegedly being out of line toward his wife, Gia Casey.

But Tyrese took to Instagram on Monday (September 11) to revisit Envy’s claims, showing some of the messages between them and proving he wasn’t blocked.

“I’ve lost a little sleep since I’ve been home about a man accusing me of disrespecting his wife, as he said,” he began in a 22-minute video. “Charlamagne in the background say, ‘What did he say?!’ I was wondering too — what did I say?

“So of course, the beautiful thing about the iMessage, the iCloud, gives you an opportunity to recall text messages, and I don’t see nothing in the text messages directly into Envy or directly into his wife where I disrespected him or her.”

He continued: “First of all, I think of all things that hurt me. Anybody that knows me knows that I know and been around some of the most beautiful people — girlfriends, baby mamas, wives. It’s not even in my character to disrespect any man, specifically his wife.

“And yes, they can milk — not they ’cause I don’t even know that his wife actually feels this way — but it’s okay to milk the psych meds. ‘Oh, you said a bunch of shit, you reckless.’ You know what? I’m still on my apology tour, y’all seen everything, I spoke about it in the interview.”

“But I literally just had to pull up some receipts and I had to go and look in my phone and say, ‘When is the last time we were actually communicating and does anything about our communication feel like I actually disrespected his wife or him?’” he added.

“Because whether I was on psych meds or not, you’re not describing me. You’re not describing me as a man. That was the most hurtful thing ever.”

DJ Envy brought up the issue on The Breakfast Club, saying he blocked Tyrese because he “didn’t respect” how he spoke to people.

“When we talk on these private chats that have nothing to do with the public, but who you were and how you speak and how you talk about the people next to you, I didn’t respect it,” Envy began.

“To the point where I blocked you on my chat because I didn’t want to see Tyrese as that. That wasn’t the man that was my brother.”

Tyrese protested his innocence, claiming he didn’t “remember anything” that he said during that time period as he was on psych meds.

“When you get drunk, do you hold your boy to what he’s saying while he’s drunk?” the actor asked. “Do you hold anybody to what they’re doing knowing that this is their usual self?”

Envy responded by saying he wanted to remember Tyrese for who he was before.

“I never had a conversation with you because I never wanted to see you like that,” he said. “The person who spoke to my wife during that time with texts, I didn’t like that. And I wanted to remember Tyrese as a brother that helped my relationship, not the Tyrese that was going through it.”

“So I took a step back. I didn’t know what you were going through and I tried to talk to you and I seen who you were. When I seen how you were talking this way, I said I’m gonna take a step back.”

Tyrese then called out DJ Envy for ditching him when he needed him most, telling the radio host: “How convenient for you to step back. I never stepped back from you.”

Envy then claimed that Tyrese disrespected his wife with messages that he felt warranted him to “box” his mouth.

“You’re right, but I never talked to your wife in a disrespectful manner,” he said. “And you talked to mine in a disrespectful manner. And I never told nobody that… But as a man, some of the things that you said deserved me to box your mouth.

“To the point where my wife doesn’t even call you back anymore… So that was the reason I stopped talking to you and wouldn’t reach out to you anymore. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to remember my brother as that.’”

Tyrese made it clear his actions were “out of his control” at the time and hoped those he hurt would extend him grace and give him a second chance.

“The things I said and did, the people I rubbed the wrong way and the things that I posted, my conduct overall was literally out of my control,” he said.