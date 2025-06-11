The American Clean Power Association reported that the United States added a record 1,602-MW of battery storage capacity in the first quarter of 2025, equivalent to the energy generation capacity of one large coal fired power plant.

The group also reported that the United States surpassed 30-GW of battery storage nationwide at the end of March 2025, representing a 65% increase compared to the same period one year before.

Indiana quadrupled its energy storage capacity in just one quarter. At the end of 2018, Indiana ranked 18th in the nation for installed battery storage capacity according to the State of Renewable Energy dashboard.

“Battery energy storage helps to support the use of more renewable energy and keep the lights on during extreme weather and times of grid stress,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy at Environment America Research & Policy Center.