The United States has cut funding for the Just Energy Transition Partnership, depriving South Africa of $1 billion in loans for renewable energy projects. Similar cuts impact Indonesia and Vietnam. The decision follows Trump’s earlier suspension of aid, citing concerns over South Africa’s land expropriation policies. South Africa’s government issued a brief statement acknowledging the decision while reaffirming its commitment to global climate agreements. Analysts suggest officials may downplay the impact, framing U.S. funds as nonessential. Despite the funding loss, South Africa has yet to issue a strong response, maintaining a neutral diplomatic stance.

Source: African Business