Statement by Karen Wirsig, Senior Program Manager, Plastics

Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – It is appalling that the latest report from the U.S. government on trade barriers points the finger at the Canadian government’s action on plastic pollution. The entry on plastics reads like talking points from the plastics and petrochemical industry that has long opposed action on plastic pollution in the U.S. and elsewhere, including Canada.

Canada is absolutely right to tackle the causes of plastic pollution, including restricting harmful, unnecessary plastic items that are often used for a short time, but persist in the environment and cause harm to animals and the places they live. What’s more, medical researchers are finding plastic particles everywhere they look in the human body, including the brain and other vital organs. We are literally eating, drinking and breathing in plastic without understanding the full impact on our health.

Polling consistently reflects strong support for action on plastics among people who live in Canada. The trade war with the United States has underscored the need to support Canadian-made products. Tackling plastic pollution must be integral to Canada’s response. Protecting and enhancing the single-use plastics bans while supporting convenient and affordable reuse and refill systems can help reduce reliance on U.S.-sourced single-use packaging and shield Canadian food growers and producers from price volatility, all while eliminating waste and pollution.

ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE (environmentaldefence.ca): Environmental Defence is a leading Canadian environmental advocacy organization that works with government, industry and individuals to defend clean water, a safe climate and healthy communities.

– 30 –

For more information or to request an interview, please contact:

Mira Merchant, Environmental Defence, media@environmentaldefence.ca